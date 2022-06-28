Bowls news: stage set for major fours, minor triples semi-finals

After weekend competition bowls the stage is nearing for semi finals in Major Fours and Minor Triples, games which are sure to attract plenty of spectator interest.
In Major Fours the Robert Bayley skipped team of Cliff Nelson, Sid Morris and Robert Dukes proved a class above the Greg Gunn combination of Ron Thurlow, Jeff Nicholson and Scott McKellar winning 21-10 with the game pulled up one shot of the scheduled 21 ends.
The Gunns did lead, they won the first before 'Bert' and 'boys' took control leading 8-1 after six ends then 19-5 after 14. To their credit the Gunn combination did win the last six ends 5-2 but as they say by then 'the horse had bolted'.
Bayleys now await the winner of the semi final between the combinations of Lindsay Willding skipping for John Cutler, Denny Byrnes and Russell Hodge who play the Christian West skipped team of Phil Moran, Shane Bolam and Paul Baker to see who is crowned champions for 2022.
In Minor Triples the Scott McKellar team of Peter Mackay and Bill Looney have entered final after winning 17-12 over the Denny Byrnes combination of John Browne and John Cutler in the scheduled 21 ends.
The winners were always in control but never held a comfortable lead only leading 9-4 after seven, 12-8 after 14 , 13-10 after 17 prior to winning the last four ends 4-2.
Closer was the Minor Triples game between John Baass, Paul Baker and Laurie Crouch who won 21-17 over John 'Slippery' Ward, Barry Shine and Rob Priest, who took a 'hammie' injury into the game which had little effect on his efforts to get over the line as a winner.
The scored were tied three times over the 21 ends played, 10-all after 11, 13-all after 14 then 17-all after 19. The last two ends were won with twos to the Crouch led trio who now face Ron Thurlow, Phil Moran and Lyall Strudwick for a place in the final against the high flying McKellar trio.
In-club activities has entertainment by Greg Hush on July 9 from 6-10pm while those who like to try their luck a raffle for a 32" TV is on offer with tickets at $5 each from the bar. This is to be drawn on July 10.
Also on offer is the Wednesday evening members draw which jackpots each week by $100. Remember, you must be in attendance at 7pm to collect. And there is Happy Hour every Friday from 4.30pm to 6pm and Sunday12 midday to 1.30pm. Membership of the 'Bowlie' now open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $110 for full member of Bowls NSW.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
Wednesday bowls: Peter Mackay and Scott McKellar warmed up for their weekend success taking out the card draw win last week in Wednesday bowls winning 16-15 against Phil Moran and Alf Davies over 20 ends. They did it the hard way only leading 8-7 after nine ends, then 16-11 after 16 before Phil and Alf won the last four ends 4-0.
In a game of triples Cliff Nelson, 'Slippery' Ward and Barry White won 16-14 over Don Craft, Noel Jolliffe and Jim Moloy in 14 ends. Another close game with the winners having to come from behind trailing 8-13 after eight to then win 8-1 in the last six ends.
A couple of astute bowlers in Fred Vogelsang and Sid Morris had few problems winning 21-5 over David Williams and John Kennedy in 18 ends, they lead 9-2 at 'oranges'.
Michael Coles and Jeff Nicholson did everything right late winning 21-11 over Ray Dunstan and Lyall Strudwick in 20 ends. They were behind 9-2 after eight prior to winning every end on the run home 19-2.
Adelaide visitor Dave Adams led for 'one down the back' Kerry Dunstan only to lose in the closest of margins 16-17 against Bill O'Connell and Barry Shine over 22 ends. The B's were behind 7-9 after 10, 9-13 after 13 before edging their in front with a series on ones to just win.
Geoff Coles and Paul Doust won 17-14 against Bill Looney and Tony Bratton in 18 ends. They led 12-5 after seven and 16-10 after 14 before easing off over the last four ends.
Heading to Flint St Butchery as in-house winners were Jim Moloy and Sid Morris.
Social bowls played every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning, all invited to play.
