Forbes Advocate

Bowls news: stage set for major fours, minor triples semi-finals

Updated June 28 2022 - 10:13am, first published 1:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After weekend competition bowls the stage is nearing for semi finals in Major Fours and Minor Triples, games which are sure to attract plenty of spectator interest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.