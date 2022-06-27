Forbes croquet club news: glorious winter's mornings for sport

What a beautiful winter's morning for Aussie Croquet on Saturday, June 25, to enjoy the morning.
Five players had three wins: John Browne, John Farah, John Cole ,Colleen Liebich and Elvy Quirk
BIG WINS
CLOSE GAMES
We had 33 players for another nice winter's morning for Golf Croquet on Tuesday 28th.
We again welcomed Robyn Liebich for another visit.
Four players won three games: John Browne, John Cole, Jill Rubie and another new player Noel Jolliffe.
BIG WINNERS
CLOSE GAMES
That's it till next week, by Pegging Out
