Remarkable 'Billie' Mattiske celebrates 105th birthday with family, friends

Forbes' Isabelle 'Billie' Mattiske has celebrated her 105th birthday at Jemalong Residential Village.
Son Brian Mattiske said she had a good day, sharing a smile at old family jokes as visitors dropped in across the day.
Billie - as she has been known for years - was born June 24, 1917 and grew up with five brothers and sisters in Newcastle after her family came out from Scotland.
They had some great times, including memorable family holidays to Catherine Hill Bay.
Billie gained her driver's license aged 17, which was unusual for a woman at the time.
Brian believes it was while she was studying at teachers' college in Armidale that she earned her nickname.
"She was a good speaker like (war-time Prime Minister) Billy Hughes, and her maiden name was Hughes," he said.
Billie worked as a Home Economics Teacher in Sydney and met Edwin (Eddie) when she first moved from Sydney to Forbes.
Their courtship involved going to dances and movies, and when they married she embraced life on the farm - at that time on the farm near the Bundaburrah Crossing area.
They had a son, Brian, two grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
As a group president of the CWA and member of the Red Cross Billie was always very active in her community, she loved socialising and giving back to others.
She played bowls, tennis and cards and always had pets - animals were a big part of daily life on the farm.
Billie loved to have family, friends and neighbours coming to visit. She was a great cook - famous for her ginger fluff sponge and Anzac biscuits.
Her birthday was capped with a little glass of red to celebrate, cheers!
