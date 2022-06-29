Forbes Advocate

Remarkable 'Billie' Mattiske celebrates 105th birthday with family, friends

June 29 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes' Isabelle 'Billie' Mattiske has celebrated her 105th birthday at Jemalong Residential Village.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.