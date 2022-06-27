Forbes Advocate
What's on

Turning Tables premieres July 2 at Little Theatre

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated June 27 2022 - 10:21am, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHAT A CAST: Christa Radley, Ruth Barnes, Christie Green, Maddison Collits and Shev Brown during their final dress rehearsal on Sunday, which received glowing praise. Photo: FACEBOOK

"Parkes doesn't do ordinary" - that's what you can expect from the original musical premiering this Saturday night called Turning Tables.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.