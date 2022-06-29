Eugowra Museum's vital work to preserve community history

Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre opened in 2003 and has remained open on a regular basis over the past 19 years, with volunteers who give their time to see that it stays that way.
Displaying a great collection of items that relate to Eugowra and the local region, the purpose is to preserve all that we can to highlight our heritage.
When the Museum first opened there was sufficient volunteers to allow for two each day and to open every day.
Unfortunately, over the years a number have gone to God, gone into care or moved away, so that reduces the number of days the Museum can open.
We are now in a position where we need more volunteers to undertake any number of varied positions/jobs around the Museum, to enable the doors to remain open on a regular basis.
If there is anyone out there that would like to become involved by being there to welcome visitors, perhaps do small cleaning jobs, helping with digitising objects, cataloguing items and a number of jobs too big to mention.
Currently Monica Engel is the Collections Officer with the Sustainable Collection Program, through Museums NSW, working on a fortnightly basis at the Eugowra Museum.
Part of the program is digitising objects, organising, cataloguing, organising and photographing items in our collection and creating a digital record for the E Hive website.
This program continues until the end of 2022 and includes all Central NSW Museums.
