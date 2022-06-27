Cattle numbers drop but sheep increase at this week's Forbes sales

Yarding 542 - down 341 on last Monday
Numbers fell this sale and quality was also reduced.
There was a large percentage of secondary and bos indices type cattle penned along with the few better bred types.
Advertisement
The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market that was partly quality driven.
Yearling steers to feed sold from 500 to 630c/kg for middleweights and 530 to 585c/kg for the heavies.
The finished lines to processors held firm to sell from 530c to 580c/kg.
The heifer portion followed a similar cheaper trend with those to feed easing 8c to sell from 480 to 550c/kg. Processors paid from 450c to 560c/kg.
Grown heifers received from 400 to 450c/kg. Cows slipped 7c with heavy 2 score ranging from 300 to 335c and 3 score from 326c to 350c/kg.
Yarding was 25950, up 6550 on last week.
There were 4700 sheep, up 600 on the last sale, but lamb numbers were down 10,600 to a total 21,250.
Lamb quality continues to be mixed with a large percentage of secondary lines on offer along with the better bred and finished lambs available.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market particularly on the secondary pens.
Trade weight lambs slipped $6-$10/head and more in places with 20-24kg lambs selling from $164 to $196/head.
Heavy lambs to 26kg sold from $190 to $215/head.
Extra heavies were also $5 easier and more in places, to receive from $214 to $280/head. Carcase prices averaged from 780c to 800c/kg.
Mutton numbers were made up of mostly Merinos and quality was very mixed.
Merino ewes sold from $135 to $220/head with Crossbred ewes selling from $138 to $220/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.