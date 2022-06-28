Sam Webb shares his journey at Forbes High

BREAKING the burden of mental health.
That was one of the themes when actor and mental health advocate Sam Webb spoke at Forbes High School on June 17.
Advertisement
The co-founder of the non-profit organisation Livin - which aims to destigmatise suicide and mental illness - spoke with students about ending the mental health burden through tangible takeaways and strategies.
One of the main messages that he wanted to promote was that "ain't weak to speak" about mental health and suicide.
"On average a person will tell four lies per day. Over the next 12 months that is in excess of 1460 lies. By the time you're 60 years of age you've accumulated in excess of 80,000 lies. The most common lie of those numbers is two very simple words 'I'm fine'". Sam said.
"They are two of the most dangerous words used by people every day to hide insurmountable pain."
Those were the last words he heard from a friend who took his own life in 2013, having a massive impact on him and the community.
Sam said this made him reflect on his interactions with his friend and about ending mental health stigma.
"Mental health and mental ill health and challenges, people don't like to talk about it because of the stigma that keeps them quiet."
Sam said we all have to take the responsibility to change the conversation about mental health.
"You don't have to be a mental health professional to save someone's life."
Sam said that while everyone is going on their own journey, everyone has something that they are good at.
He said when things are overwhelming to break it down to a more manageable level and focus on what you are good at.
Sam said that it is important for growth to keep moving even if it is just baby steps and to learn from your mistakes.
When having a conversation about mental health or with your friends, Sam said you should actively listen, even if you think you know everything, to see other people's perspectives.
When it comes to mental health, things take time, Sam said, and that trying to rush in and problem solve may not always work.
Sam said you should try to understand and listen properly to what people are saying to you, the main thing is to be there and listen.
With his message of 'it ain't weak to speak', Sam said to speak up to people in your life if you see them struggling, to be honest, to listen non judgementally to what they have to say and to let them know you will be there if they need help.
"I believe it begins with listening and sharing and being okay with vulnerability. And being okay with not feeling 100 per cent. And understanding that we're all imperfect and perfection doesn't exist.
Advertisement
"It begins with accepting that it's okay to ask for help and that you're certainly not alone."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.