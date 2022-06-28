Mayor commits to plane at park

Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller has expressed Forbes Shire Council's commitment to the restoration of the Vampire Jet that is the namesake of Forbes' "aeroplane park".
In a video shared on the council's Facebook page, Mayor Miller assured locals that the council did not intend to "take the plane away".
As more fully reported last week, a report to the June council meeting flagged that it was "imperative" the plane be removed from the monopole for assessment.
It also revealed professional advice that it would need to be displayed in a covered facility "to ensure its longevity and authenticity to its origins."
The report also acknowledged the strong community attachment to the plane, given that the aero club, businesses and community members were involved in bringing it to Forbes and putting it on display.
Over more than five decades since, it's become an icon of our town.
Mayor Miller says the plane is important to the council as well as to the community.
"Forbes Shire Council has realised that the plane is in very poor condition and is a danger to the community," she said.
"We are going to take it down so it can be assessed as to what needs to be done to restore it, and then of course we will then do a budget for that and put it back up on the pole.
"We are not taking the plane away ... that is not our intention.
"It's very important to the Forbes community and Forbes Shire Council that we keep our plane on the pole."
