Census data shows 10 per cent increase in Forbes population

The data from the 2021 Census has dropped and Forbes' population has increased by 887 people.
A total 9319 people called the Forbes local government area home as of Census night, August 10 2021, an increase of more than 10 per cent from the 2016 figure of 8432.
Just 10 years earlier the 2011 Census revealed Forbes' population to be 7560 - we've welcomed a whopping 23 per cent increase in people in that time.
The NSW Government Planning Portal anticipates we will do it again in the next two decades, predicting a population of 13,231 in 2041.
The influx of people hasn't changed Forbes' demographics a great deal in the past five years.
Women still outnumber men slightly - it's 50.6 per cent to 49.3 per cent - and the median age of our population is still 42 years.
Families with children have an average two children (up from 1.9) and there's an average 2.4 people per household (up from 2.3).
Our median income is rising faster than the median monthly mortgage repayment, but not quite as quickly as the median rent.
Those figures stand at:
Just shy of half Forbes' population is married - 46.6 per cent - close to the national figures.
Where do we come from? 86.6 per cent of us were born in Australia, significantly higher than the national figure of 66.9 per cent. 89.7 per cent of households peak only English at home.
Other top responses include England (0.9 per cent), New Zealand (0.5), India (0.4), Philippines (0.3) and China (0.2).
Christianity was the largest broad religious group reported in Forbes, with 31.9 per cent of the population Catholic; 20.7 per cent Anglican; 4.6 per cent Uniting Church; 9 per cent not stated and 25.4 per cent nominating "no religion".
