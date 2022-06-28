Forbes Advocate

Census data shows 10 per cent increase in Forbes population

June 28 2022 - 8:00pm
Census data shows 10 per cent increase in Forbes population

The data from the 2021 Census has dropped and Forbes' population has increased by 887 people.

