Looking at Landcare: join walks to explore our National Parks

Hello Landcarers,
The next line up of walks for the National Parks Association has been released.
July and August hold plenty of options for walkers of all ages, so consider taking a walk with this group of fabulous people!
On Saturday 16 July the group will be taking on the Goobang National Park Bumberry Ridge Trail. Walkers are to meet at the carpark at start of the trail on the south side of Henry Parkes Way (Parkes-Orange Rd) about 23kms east of Parkes at 9.30am.
This is a 6km medium-hard walk that is on and off track with steep climbs. Please contact Walk Leaders Liz and Graeme MacRaild on 0455 915 989.
Goobang NP Spring Creek Firetrail walk (off Baldry-Peak Hill Rd) will be held on Tuesday 26 July. Meet at Bushman's Dam at the corner of Newell Hwy and Thomas St Parkes at 9.00am.
This is an easy 5kms with some off track. Leaders are Liz and Graeme MacRaild, who can be contacted on 0455 915 989.
On Saturday, 6 August the group will meet at Lake Endeavour picnic shelter at 9.30am. (turn left into Lake Endeavour Rd off Henry Parkes Way about 26kms east of Parkes).
This walk is 5kms on easy undulating, on track walking. The Walk Leader is Warren van Akker who can be contacted on 0403 825 285.
Walkers head to the lower section of Nangar Trail at Nangar National Park on Wednesday 24 August. Please meet at Eugowra rest area at 9.30am (on The Escort Way at the creek bridge).
This is 5kms medium with 4WD needed to get to start of the track within park, but ride sharing available from Eugowra. Contact Walk Leader Peter Cannon on 6866 1225.
New walkers are always welcome! Bring along enough food and water for the entire day as well as suitable clothing, footwear, hat and sunscreen. A pair of good binoculars and a fold up chair for the post- walk cuppa is recommended.
All walks are subject to COVID restrictions, RFS fire warnings and any closure of the relevant NP or State Forest due to Hunting Permits, aerial pest control etc.
For safety reasons those walking stay together as a group. Please consider bringing a companion if for any reason you are unsure of your ability to complete the walk so that you don't return unaccompanied.
For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare
