$10 million to lock in Central West Industrial Park

Forbes' Central West Industrial Park is getting ready to welcome businesses with a $10 million NSW Government commitment to develop its final stages.
NSW Upper House MP Sam Farraway was on site on Wednesday morning to announce the funding.
It will allow the development of all the blocks available in the Central West Industrial Park, installing gas, electricity and water infrastructure, NBN and other remaining infrastructure at the development north of Forbes.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller described the announcement as "a game changer".
It brings to fruition a long-held vision: the land, in the vicinity of the Central West Livestock Exchange, has been earmarked for the Central West Industrial Park for more than 10 years.
The funding is in addition to $4 million from the previous Federal Government.
"We know we're in for big things for Forbes," Mayor Miller said.
"Strategically located on the Newell Highway, halfway between Melbourne and Brisbane, with approved B Double access to the site, it presents great benefits for industrial developments.
"This Industrial Park will provide high speed internet and access to new utilities to set up businesses with minimal red tape.
"This is a major boost for our growing community and the whole Central West."
Mr Farraway said it was "a win win all round", and the park's potential for success had been shown with blocks already sold. That was 13 of 39 marked on the site plan on display Wednesday.
"It will capture some of the traditional industries, like we've seen with the lots that have sold around the agricultural sector but also has the ability to attract new industry that may be needing a secure water source, or it may be able to attract industry on the back of the successful Special Activation Precinct, Inland Rail only next door in Parkes," he said.
"I can't wait to see all the blocks sold and this industrial park become an absolute hive of activity."
The timeline for development, Mayor Miller said, would be subject to suitable weather conditions but works would take place over the coming four to five months.
Mayor Miller highlighted the availability and affordability of water supply in Forbes.
"We are not competing with Parkes but what we want to do, we want to be a partner with Parkes and the SAP," she said.
"We're very excited about the SAP in Parkes but we also know we can be a partner to that.
"This will help us be that partner."
