Forbes paddlers win "community choice" funding towards new dragon boat

Forbes Dragon Boat Club has been named as one of Essential Energy's Community Choices Champions for 2022.
Community members have voted to provide Forbes Dragon Boat Club with a little extra support which will help the group with the purchase of a new 20 seat paddling boat as part of an equipment upgrade program.
"We feel so grateful to have the ongoing support of our community, and thanks to the $2,500 funding we've received through Essential Energy's Community Choices program, we'll be able to continue supporting them back," President, Kathryn Sweeney, said.
Forbes Dragon Boat Club recently celebrated 10 years since formation and the equipment upgrade program will enhance paddlers' performance and safety on the water.
The annual Community Choices program allows people across the Essential Energy network to nominate and vote for eligible community groups.
Essential Energy's Chief Commercial Officer, Justin Hillier said the company is delighted to share the funding between community organisations in its network area.
"We know community groups have been doing it tougher than ever this year, so we hope this news can help give them a lift," he said.
"Essential Energy people live and work in towns across rural, regional and remote NSW and parts of Southern Queensland, and we see first-hand the difference these groups can make, that's why we value this opportunity to give back to our local heroes."
Anyone over 12 years of age is encouraged to come and try with three by one hour trial paddling sessions on Lake Forbes, when the new season commences at the end of July, before deciding whether or not to join up.
People who are interested can also check out club news at the Forbes Dragon Boat Club Home of the Lachlan Dragons on Facebook or go to their website forbesdragonboat.org
