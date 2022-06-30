Forbes Advocate

Forbes paddlers win "community choice" funding towards new dragon boat

June 30 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD NEWS: Forbes Dragon Boat Club has received funding toward a new 20s boat. Picture: FILE

Forbes Dragon Boat Club has been named as one of Essential Energy's Community Choices Champions for 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.