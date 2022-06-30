SYLO doors to re-open on CatholicCare cafe

Excitement is building at Forbes ahead of the opening of Sylo as the town's first social enterprise café on July 6.
The sound of the espresso machine will soon be heard at the CBD landmark thanks to a CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes initiative to meet community need.
As a social enterprise café, Sylo's purpose is to provide training and real jobs for community members and clients, while serving quality food and beverages.
Its vision is for recruits to gain skills, qualifications and experience as they build careers and economic security.
It's got space, it's got a great feeling, and I think the community is busting to have it open again.- Toni Hanns
Sylo will mark the third social enterprise café of CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes, which operates Cooee for Coffee at Wilcannia and Bourke.
The venture's launch will also bring activity back to a Forbes building loved by local people but unused for years.
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes social enterprise manager Toni Hanns says the community is embracing the new concept for the space.
"Every day someone says 'when's it opening, when's it opening, when's it opening," she said.
The Rankin Street jewel has been receiving a makeover in the lead-up to its new chapter.
The chocolate brown paint from its former use as a night-time bar has been replaced with an "airy, fresh" look, Mrs Hanns said.
Local trades have been involved in the works.
The café team attributes the community excitement to Sylo's "vibe".
"It's got space, it's got a great feeling, and I think the community is busting to have it open again, because it was just sitting there asleep for five years, and it was such a waste," Mrs Hanns said.
"It's getting a new lease of life and I just think that's good for our town."
Sylo will open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 7am to 3pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 7am to midday.
