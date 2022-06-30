$3.5 million to build Forbes a multi-purpose equestrian arena

Forbes Shire Council will receive more than $3.5 million to build a multipurpose equestrian arena at the Forbes racecourse precinct.
Forbes received a share of the $100 million NSW Government's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund, with the good news announced Wednesday.
NSW Upper House MP Sam Farraway said the facility would be capable of supporting sports education, training and skill development events.
"This new multipurpose equestrian arena will cater for all equestrian sports, including ranch sorting, camp drafting, show jumping, dressage, pony club, riding for the disabled and rodeo," he said.
"This Government is investing in facilities that will provide our local communities to enjoy the benefits of sport and active recreation and building what matters to the people of NSW."
Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the council was excited to have this opportunity to build a new Multipurpose Equestrian Arena in Forbes to cater for all equestrian sports in our community.
The plan is for it to be built on land between the racecourse and the showground.
"Forbes has a long and distinguished equestrian history and this will give us the opportunity to continue to grow with a state of the art facility for sports education, training, skill development and as a venue for major competitions," she said.
"We are also excited about the potential this support will mean for our very active Riding for the Disabled members as this facility will be an inclusive and all abilities accessible space for riders, competitors, spectators and organisers.
"The arena also has potential to expand its offerings to community groups and functions requiring a large outdoor space."
