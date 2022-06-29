Forbes Advocate

Schools non-operational or with minimal supervision as teachers strike

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated June 29 2022 - 12:11pm, first published 11:57am
THURSDAY: Teachers intend to strike across NSW after the state budget failed to deliver a better pay offer. Picture: FILE

Thousands of NSW teachers will strike on Thursday after the state budget failed to deliver an improved pay offer.

