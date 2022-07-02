Forbes Advocate

Forbes' Jacqueline Hodges earns scholarship to pursue her passion to study, help youth

Updated July 2 2022 - 10:17am, first published 2:39am
A PASSION TO HELP: Jacqueline Hodges is studying a Masters of Clinical Psychology and has the support of an RAS scholarship. Picture: SUPPLIED

Helping young people develop skills to support mental health is a passion for Jacqueline Hodges, who's been named the recipient of a Royal Agricultural Society Foundation scholarship.

