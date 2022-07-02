Forbes' Jacqueline Hodges earns scholarship to pursue her passion to study, help youth

Helping young people develop skills to support mental health is a passion for Jacqueline Hodges, who's been named the recipient of a Royal Agricultural Society Foundation scholarship.
Jacqueline, a Wiradjuri woman from Forbes currently living on Wiradjuri country in the Central West, received a scholarship to support her in her Masters of Clinical Psychology studies.
Advertisement
The RAS Foundation scholarships are aimed at rural and regional students who are passionate about applying their knowledge and skills within regional communities.
Jacqueline is one of 69 students, one of 16 from the Central West and Orana region.
"My goal is to help youth achieve good mental health and develop skills to support their mental health throughout their life," she told the RAS Foundation.
"I plan to practice in the Central West when I complete my studies."
RASF Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Foundation was proud to support recipients in pursuing their dream careers.
"For many regional students, higher education requires them to move away from their homes and families, which can be both emotionally and financially difficult," Mrs Logan said.
"The Rural scholarship program aims to make this transition easier by assisting with accommodation and education related costs and allowing students to concentrate on their studies without additional financial stress."
"This year's recipients have demonstrated a strong desire to give back to country NSW, and we are delighted to play a role in helping them achieve their goals."
RASF Rural Scholarship recipients will receive financial grants of $6000 for full-time study, or $3000 for part-time study, made possible with the assistance of generous donors.
Applications for the 2023 RASF Rural Scholarship program are now open, for more information go online to www.rasf.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.