From the mayor's desk: Forbes Shire Council committed to aeroplane at park

I hope you have seen my video on Facebook. Forbes Shire Council is now, and has always been committed to fixing up the Vampire Jet (plane on a stick) to make it safe for our community to continue to enjoy for many years to come.
Over the years we have been consulting with a range of structural engineers and experts who have been advising us. Sadly the weather and conditions over the last five years has certainly taken its toll on the plane. The nose cone started to droop (as identified by a former member of the air force travelling through).
This was fixed quickly with a bracket earlier this year but now the actual body of the deHavilland jet is showing major signs of wear.
It has already lived long past its expected lifetime of five years from when it was constructed.
We are investigating ways of assessing and possibly fixing the plane onsite or we may have to remove it from the pole - which seems solid and structurally sound at this stage.
We will continue to keep the community updated and hope to be able to work with some of skilled local businesses to help make our jet/plane safe again.
There has been plenty of good news this week with two major funding announcements for our community.
Thank you to the Hon Sam Farraway, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads for announcing $10 million funding for our Central West Industrial Park. It is really great to see the government supporting Forbes Shire Council's vision to develop a leading industry centre here.
We were also very pleased to get the nod to develop a brand new Multipurpose Equestrian Centre to give greater access to all equestrian sports and events. This facility will greatly enhance the opportunity for increased sports education, training, skill development, events and competitions.
Something I am very proud of, is this facility will be all abilities accessible enabling full use by our very active Riding for the Disabled community.
It is also great news for the wider community as it will be the perfect spot for large outdoor gatherings (under a roof). Another fantastic community asset for Forbes.
