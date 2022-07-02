Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: Forbes Shire Council committed to aeroplane at park

By Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller Oam
Updated July 2 2022 - 10:08am, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COUNCIL COMMENT: Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM. Picture: FORBES SHIRE COUNCIL

I hope you have seen my video on Facebook. Forbes Shire Council is now, and has always been committed to fixing up the Vampire Jet (plane on a stick) to make it safe for our community to continue to enjoy for many years to come.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.