It was cold and wet but the Platypi made good, defeating Dubbo Roos on Saturday.
Grinsted Oval was waterlogged like many grounds around the Central West for the Blowes Cup meeting between the hosts and Dubbo.
A fast-starting Forbes side would prove to be too good for Dubbo, winning 32-12 to move within two points of a top-four spot.
Coach Tony Wallace was happy with the first grade performance, saying his team capitalised on their strengths in what could have been tricky conditions.
"I think (the cold) woke us up," he said. "We played straight, hard and direct."
Forbes led for the entirety of the match but to Dubbo's credit, they kept coming at the hosts, something which pleased co-coach Paul Elliott.
"That's something we've been aiming to do every game," he said.
"The effort is always there, it's just sometimes we've missed our opportunities.
"We had Will Anderson playing at inside centre, it was his first time in that position. I thought he did a great job, he showed a lot of enthusiasm."
For Forbes, Wallace praised the Platypi forwards, particularly Lochie Ireson and Charlie French who made the hard ball carries that counted all day.
Andrew Saar was back at five eighth in first grade for the first time this season, and earned top best and fairest points for Round 10 for his work.
Forbes' reserve grade squad also claimed the win on Saturday, 21-15 against Dubbo.
The visitors won the day's earlier contests, taking the Colts 15-5.
The Roolettes welcomed back Lillyann Mason-Spice who played her first game for the season as they defeated Forbes 40-0.
This weekend, the Platypi are on the road to take on Cowra Eagles.
The two sides have met twice already this season with Cowra winning the first encounter 19-12 before the Platypi reversed the result in the return match 31-19, so the Eagles will be out for redemption.
The Eagles have had a few close results in the past month including last weekend's 13-11 win over Orange Emus and a narrow 16-13 victory against Dubbo Roos the previous week.
Not overly concerned at this stage Cowra coach Colin Kilby puts these close wins down to "a fair bit of disruption the past couple of weeks with player unavailability and illness".
Cowra sits on top of the Blowes Clothing Cup ladder after Round 10, but Forbes is so far the only team to defeat them.
Kilby hopes the Eagles will be at full strength for the clash against Forbes, dependent on a suspension appeal by centre Bola which was to be heard on Wednesday evening.
But Wallace also has confidence his side can bring home the win - given Cowra's recent close calls - and success in the next two rounds would make a big difference for the Platypi's position on the ladder.
He too hopes to field a full-strength squad for the clash.
Miniti Tonga will be back for first grade and Mahe Fangupo, who's been recovering from an ankle injury, is expected to be available.
