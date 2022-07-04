Forbes Advocate

The Dubbo Kangaroos lost their match with Forbes on Saturday 32-12

By Tom Barber
Updated July 5 2022 - 9:47am, first published July 4 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was cold and wet but the Platypi made good, defeating Dubbo Roos on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.