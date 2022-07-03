Cottons Weir could reach minor flood levels Monday night: Bureau

The Lachlan River could reach minor flood levels at Cottons Weir on Monday night, the Bureau of Meteorology is warning.
Moderate rainfall recorded across the Lachlan catchment has caused river level rises along the Lachlan River and its tributaries, the Bureau advises.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may reach the minor flood level (3.50 metres) Monday evening. Further rises are possible.
River level rises are expected downstream of Cottons Weir between Jemalong Weir and Euabalong; however, flooding is unlikely at this stage.
There's been 43mm of rain recorded at Forbes airport in the first four days of July.
June was a comparatively dry month, with only 12mm recorded at the airport for the month, but 2022 has been wet with a total 420.8mm or just under 17 inches on the BOM's Forbes Airport records.
As of Monday, Wyangala Dam was a 99.1 per cent on the Water NSW website.
As of 9am Monday, the river was at 3.09m at Cowra and falling; and at 4.69m at Nanami and rising.
Minor flooding continues along the Lachlan River at Booligal, where river levels are rising slowly.
The Lachlan SES advises land owners and farmers adjacent to rivers and creeks should monitor river levels and the weather and:
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
In response to wet local conditions Forbes Shire Council has imposed a load limit on unsealed roads.
For updates, see the Forbes Shire Council website.
