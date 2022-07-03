Forbes Advocate

Cottons Weir could reach minor flood levels Monday night: Bureau

Updated July 4 2022 - 3:54am, first published July 3 2022 - 11:55pm
Every little creek is running after another wet weekend in the Central West.

The Lachlan River could reach minor flood levels at Cottons Weir on Monday night, the Bureau of Meteorology is warning.

Local News

