Forbes Advocate

Netball 14s make good start but State campaign cut short by flooding

By Forbes Netball
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:16am, first published July 6 2022 - 11:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDER 14s: Matilda Cronin, Renna Deschen, Laura Greenhill, Claudia Hodder, Holly Leighton, Daisy McMahon, Milli Robson, Matilda Stitt and Jessie Tyack. Picture: FORBES NETBALL

Forbes Netball Association 14U netball team were entered in the 2022 NSW Junior State Titles which were to be played at Baulkham Hills in Sydney on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.