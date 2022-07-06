Netball 14s make good start but State campaign cut short by flooding

Forbes Netball Association 14U netball team were entered in the 2022 NSW Junior State Titles which were to be played at Baulkham Hills in Sydney on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Of all the weekends!
As the forecast of massive rains developed only late into last week, NSW Netball elected to proceed and hope.
On day one, the Forbes girls showed just how far they have come this year, with excellent ball skills and vastly improved footwork in the wet, slippery conditions.
They made a very solid start to the event, finishing the day with 3 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw. Their goal percentage set them in 9th place out of 19 teams in their division.
Sunday's schedule was cancelled however officials worked to make format changes for the final day, dividing the division into Pool A and B based on Saturday's performance.
Our 9th place positioned the team in Pool A. The coaches were very excited at the real chance to improve on this, but everyone's hopes were dashed on Monday when Netball NSW made the difficult but safe and sensible decision to cancel.
Our thoughts go out to everyone who has been impacted by the flooding crisis brought on by this natural disaster.
The team is coached by Lyn Ford and Brianna Duncan and Lyn would like to acknowledge the wonderful parent support from this team.
The team was sponsored by Stephenson Electrical Contracting and Nutrien Ag Solutions.
