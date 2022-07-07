Forbes Advocate

Forbes Automotive Services and Cody Banks finalists in Western NSW Business Awards

Updated July 7 2022 - 8:43am, first published 5:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REGIONAL FINALISTS: Forbes Automotive Services team members Karl Biles, Katrina Ferguson and Cody Banks.

Forbes Automotive Services and their operations manager Cody Banks have been named finalists in the Western NSW Business Awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.