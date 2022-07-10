Contractors making progress on Forbes' new arts and cultural centre

Behind the screening, progress to transform a fire-damaged CBD building into Forbes' new arts and cultural centre is making exciting progress.
Forbes Arts Society chairperson Trudy Mallick says work on the new creative space is progressing steadily, and completion is still anticipated for late this year.
Advertisement
"As the ground floor takes shape, we can now get an appreciation of what the space will look like and how it will function," she said.
"Our architects and contractors continue to sensitively and proficiently navigate the complexities of this significant build, to preserve the old and showcase the new."
Ground level flooring for the venue, at the former ambulance station and historic bank building on the corner of Lachlan and Court streets, is almost complete, with blockwork and wall frames for the ground floor nearing completion.
A spiral staircase for the gallery foyer is under construction off-site, and it's anticipated it will be installed as a feature piece in about five weeks.
Structural preparations to allow for installation of the elevator are under way, and the second floor concrete slab is due to be installed in the next two weeks if weather permits.
Plumbing has been installed and electrical work is under way.
It's an exciting time for the Arts Society but also for the Forbes community, it has been 20 years since the then ambulance station was damaged in a series of fires that left it marred until this year.
"The restoration of the former Ambulance Station building will not only revitalise the heritage streetscape that Forbes is renowned, it will reinvigorate the arts and foster a contemporary culture of creativity throughout our region," Mrs Mallick said.
The Cultural and Arts Centre development is part of the $7.2 million 'Boosting the Lachlan Valley Economy Art Project', funded by the NSW Government's Restart NSW program through the Regional Growth, Environment and Tourism Development Fund, the Forbes Arts Society (FAS), Forbes Shire Council (FSC), Lachlan Shire Councils and Evolution Mining.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.