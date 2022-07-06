Work to demolish former Spotlight building begins next week

Work to demolish the former Forbes Spotlight building is beginning.
Forbes Shire Council says it is assisting the insurance company to prepare the building before demolition commences next week after it was independently assessed by a structural engineer.
Work began Wednesday, July 6, with the removal and disposal of contents, a statement issued by the council says.
Once the building walls have been removed the site will be reassessed to see of the slab itself is salvageable and safe.
"Council appreciates the community concern around the loss of the Spotlight building and the adjoining café but we've built it once before and we will do it again," Forbes Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM, said.
"Council has safely removed and packed away the wool mural to conserve and store it for the interim."
All steel and concrete will be removed and recycled by contractors.
The council advises that the site will be a dangerous work site and will be signposted accordingly. Council reminds members of the public to obey the safety signs.
Dust suppression measures will be undertaken throughout the demolition and disposal process. Some side roads will need to be closed during the works.
There will be no interruption to services for businesses in and around the Homemaker Centre and no inconvenience caused to their patrons. No work will be undertaken on Sundays.
Access to the Bunnings carpark will still be available for customers of this business.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a significant fire in the then Spotlight premises on March 7 this year.
A week on, Spotlight told the Advocate the material damage was "substantial" and they would need further investigation and discussions with the fire brigade to know the total losses.
They had been in contact with all employees, none of whom were injured.
The Advocate in May queried whether Spotlight could confirm whether or not they would return to Forbes, we have not received a response.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller said in May that the council had not lost sight of being a retail hub, but there had not been a commitment from Spotlight to return at that time.
"Council will continue to plan for the future development of the Homemaker Centre," she said.
"We are working with industry to secure tenants for the area - to address the needs of Forbes' growing population."
