What's on in Forbes and district

DANCE EISTEDDFOD
July 9 to 17
The region's young dance stars take the stage over a huge week at Red Bend Catholic College. The full program is available online at forbeseisteddfod.com.au and it's $5 per session to attend or $10 for the group dance sessions on Sunday, July 17.
MICROFICHE IN CONCERT
Sunday, July 17
Sydney's celebrated collective Microfiche are taking their unique mix of improvisation and composition on tour. Casting a wide stylistic net that draws upon jazz and experimental approaches, and a recent addition of electronics. They will also be conducting a workshop for local music students. They're here Sunday, July 17 from 7pm at Forbes Shire Town Hall. Tickets humanitix.com
OMEGA ENSEMBLE
Saturday, July 22
Dynamic chamber music group Omega Ensemble's Winter Regional Tour delivers a high-energy program, from Mozart's cherished Clarinet Quintet to the world premiere of a new contemporary Australian work by Australian composer Carl Vine. Forbes Town Hall at 7pm on Saturday, July 22. Tickets www.musicintheregions.com
FORBES CUP
Sunday, July 31
Forbes Jockey Club is planning a bigger, better event than ever. The promise of a spot in racing's Big Dance means the on-track action will be top quality. Tickets for both general entry $10 and the President's Marquee available through 123tix.com.au
MAGPIES REUNION
Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31
It all starts Friday night with a meet and greet at The Golfie from 6pm and an auction of reunion weekend player jumpers. Forbes hosts Parkes Spacemen Saturday, there will be a VIP marquee at Spooner Oval for the day, then the club will have a marquee at the Forbes Cup Sunday.
GRAZING DOWN THE LACHLAN
Saturday, September 17
A long weekend of good food, friendship and so much more begins Friday, September 16 with Sundowners By the Lake, features the long lunch by the Lachlan River on Saturday, September 17 and wraps up with the Amazing Grazing Breakfast on Sunday, September 18. Full details grazingdownthelachlan.com.au
BOGAN GATE VILLAGE FAIR
Saturday, October 8
Bogan Gate is 125 years old and it's time to celebrate - come along to the village fair at Bogan Gate Golf Club. Huge working display of vintage machinery, Kids Zone with Bogan Gate Public School P&C, live music with Kent Eastwood, vintage car display from local clubs, market stalls and food vans. Save the date!
NATHAN 'WHIPPY' GRIGGS
Saturday, October 29
Whip-cracking good entertainment from Nathan 'Whippy' Griggs returns to the Calarie Hall recreational reserve from 8pm.
