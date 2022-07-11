Forbes Advocate

Get your tickets, Forbes Cup day is set to be a cracker

July 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TRACK FOR A GREAT DAY: From the Bush in the lead with Reward Seeker making a move up the outside in the $50,000 2021 Forbes Cup. Picture: FILE

Sunday, July 31, is going to be a big one on and off track at Forbes race course.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.