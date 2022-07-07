Forbes Advocate

Topsoil Organics shortlisted for Western Region business awards

Updated July 7 2022
Two Forbes businesses have been shortlisted for the Western NSW Regional Business Awards: Topsoil Organics and Forbes Automotive Services, whose operations manager Cody Banks has been named a finalist for individual honours.

What an incredible reflection on the calibre of business in our community.

NO WASTE: Dan Nicholson at Topsoil Organics. Picture: SUPPLIED

Dan and Lana Nicholson had a vision: a vision where food waste was kept out of landfill and turned into organic compost to improve agricultural soils.

