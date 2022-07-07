Inflows easing, Wyangala now releasing 14GL a day

Water NSW is now releasing 14 gigalitres a day from the Wyangala Dam storage, which captured 150 gigalitres as a result of weekend rain.
Water NSW says Central West dams have captured large volumes of inflows in recent days, holding back water to minimise downstream flooding in both the Lachlan and Macquarie valleys.
Wyangala (102 per cent) and Burrendong (132 per cent) have both risen into flood surcharge zones after receiving 150GL and 430GL respectively from an "unexpectedly intense" rain event that crossed NSW over the weekend.
"Both dams functioned to greatly reduce downstream flood impacts by holding the water back to allow significant downstream tributary flows to peak and begin receding, before releases from the dams were increased," a Water NSW statement issued Thursday afternoon says.
Wyangala was at 101.6 per cent of capacity - 21GL above full supply level - as of Thursday.
Inflows were falling, to a rate of 8.7GL a day, and the authority was releasing 14GL a day into the Lachlan River.
Releases are likely to remain between 10 and 14GL a day in coming days to gradually draw the storage below the current surcharged level, the Water NSW statement says.
A statement provided to the Forbes Advocate on Wednesday said the goal would be to keep the Lachlan River around minor flood levels at Cottons Weir.
Water NSW has set up a dedicated incident team to manage the situation and is working closely with the Bureau and the NSW State Emergency Service to monitor weather and inflows.
As of 2pm Thursday the Lachlan River was at:
Levels were rising according to data available on the WaterLive app.
