Record intake of apprentices and trainees to bolster local jobs

A record number of new apprenticeships and trainees will be hired to work on vital road and transport infrastructure in regional areas.
It's all part of the NSW government's commitment to bolster job opportunities in the bush.
The government has announced it's now taking applications for 135 placements, an 80 per cent increase on last year.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said last year's intake was made up of 46 per cent women and 24 per cent Aboriginal people.
"We're eager to attract more," he said in the announcement.
Opportunities will be available across 10 disciplines, including civil construction, bridge construction, painting and blasting, electrical, heavy diesel mechanic, business administration, project management and three new programs in marketing and communications, finance and safety, environment and quality.
The latest government data shows that 76 per cent of apprentices and trainees go on to secure permanent employment at Transport for NSW.
"Local jobs matter - and we're committed to training up locals so they continue to live in their community and carry out critical work like delivering on our $19.4 billion regional infrastructure program over the next four years," Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said.
"Nearly 90 per cent of roles have gone to those living in regional areas since the program was launched in 2015, ensuring communities have the right people in place to rebuild after flooding, bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic."
Mr Farraway said the program will provide more career opportunities and encourage more people to work in the regions.
"By investing in our people now, we will attract and develop the next generation of skilled workers to keep NSW moving well into our future," Mr Farraway said.
Applications open today and close midnight August 7.
For more information and to apply: https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/apprentice-trainees
