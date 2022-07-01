Nurse Stokes Park off agenda for accommodation

Nurse Stokes Park has been ruled out as a potential site to build housing for allied health students, but the council has identified a parcel of land on the JREC site that might suit.
Forbes Shire Council earlier received the good news that Three Rivers Department of Rural Health had been funded to bring allied health students to Forbes and Parkes for
The Federal funding included $500,000 to purchase a property for students to live in, but the council and Three Rivers quickly determined that wasn't enough for the type of property they needed.
In March, they nominated Nurse Stokes Park - opposite the main entrance of Forbes Hospital as a potential and convenient location to build accommodation.
A follow-up report to the April 28 council meeting advised it wasn't suitable.
The land, currently a park, has been designated under NSW Government Gazette for park, recreation and resting area, and water storage.
But councillors also heard it's important to hospital staff as well as patients.
"From the last Council meeting where this matter was discussed following a formal presentation and subsequent public reporting via the media, Council has received an objection to progress the option for Nurse Stokes Park due to its importance to the staff and the sick at the hospital," the report to the April council meeting says.
Council staff suggested a 750 square metre parcel of vacant land above the carpark on the corner of Church and Berkeley streets.
"There are no other shovel ready blocks in close proximity to the hospital that would see Council benefit from this proposal," the report says.
Investigations into the creation of a lot on that north western corner of the JREC site are now under way.
