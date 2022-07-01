Forbes Advocate

Nurse Stokes Park off agenda for accommodation

Updated July 8 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:00am
KEEP THE PARK: Nurse Stokes Park is not suitable as a building site, and is important to hospital staff and patients, councillors have been advised.

Nurse Stokes Park has been ruled out as a potential site to build housing for allied health students, but the council has identified a parcel of land on the JREC site that might suit.

