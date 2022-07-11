Power will go off in early hours of Sunday for Eugowra, Gooloogong and Paytens Bridge

Eugowra, Gooloogong and the surrounding Paytens Bridge area will have an overnight power outage in the early hours of Sunday, July 17.
Essential Energy is going to complete maintenance on the high voltage electricity network which supplies power from the Paytens Bridge zone substation to the townships of Eugowra, Gooloogong and the surrounding rural area of Paytens Bridge.
Community Relations Manager Northern, Bronya Pressler, said that in addition to ensuring public safety, the maintenance work was about addressing potential weaknesses with the electricity network to minimise the risk of equipment failure and unplanned power outages for customers.
"The works will see the replacement of high voltage electricity network components within the Paytens Bridge zone substation that have reached end of life," Bronya said.
To enable the work to be completed safely, a planned power outage affecting 919 customers in Eugowra, Gooloogong and surrounding areas, will take place in the early hours of Sunday, 17 July 2022,between12:30am until 4:30am.
Essential Energy's standard outage notification has been sent to all homes and businesses affected.
"Given the planned power outage will affect a large number of homes and businesses, on this occasion we've been able to schedule the works for overnight to reduce the overall inconvenience of the outage on the affected communities," Bronya said.
The scheduled works are reliant on suitable weather conditions and may be postponed if the conditions are unfavourable or any unforeseen circumstances arise.
