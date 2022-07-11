Forbes Advocate

Power will go off in early hours of Sunday for Eugowra, Gooloogong and Paytens Bridge

July 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Power will go off in early hours of Sunday for Eugowra, Gooloogong and Paytens Bridge

Eugowra, Gooloogong and the surrounding Paytens Bridge area will have an overnight power outage in the early hours of Sunday, July 17.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.