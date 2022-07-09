Battle of Bilsborough brothers in Forbes squash competition

I hear the inaugural Cowra Squash Open was a great event with several Forbes players attending including Weivan Huang and Cameron Dale.
Canowindra product and tournament favorite Rowan Toole claimed the Open Crown.
Local squash results for week eight:
Wednesday evening July 6
Court one: Wayne Bilsborough continues his dominance in a close fifth set 15-12 against brother Danny; Kimberley Chudleigh had a strong win over sub George Falvey 3-0 and Sam Rath beat Shannon Rath 15-11 set four but Wayne's team lost by a point to Danny's 11.
Court two: captain Louise was away on holiday, sunny I hope, so Kimberley's husband Adam subbed and defeated Christine Cogswell 3-1, Marcus Hardy lost to Mel Cowhan 0-3, George Falvey claimed a four set win over Lucy Cowhan and Claire Bayley defeated Max Ridge 3-0 to give Webbs a 17 point win over Cogswells 11.
Court three: Michelle wins again 3-0 against Alex Bayley, Greg Ridge lost to Janelle Berger 0-3, Kasey Kinsey beat Jackson Beaudin 3-1 and sub Hannah Nixon had a convincing 3-0 victory over Isaac Berger, making Benticks the highest scorers with 18 team points to Bayleys 10.
Thursday night
Court one: Pipers defeated Millers 23-12, Darryn struck again, defeating Lockie 3-1 in a match with every possible shot from every possible angle. I don't know how they do it folks. Pete Cowhan beat Cam Toole 3-0 but sub Al Carlisle lost to Ben Barnard 1-3 and Sprinter, Max Ridley clipped Chuds 16-14 in a feast for the eyes five setter.
Next door Hornerys lost to Bayleys 17-18, Sam beat Dan over four 'full on' sets, Jono Cannon lost to Jake Shaw 1-3, Beck Connell and Neil Toole beat Dennis Haynes and Chloe Mason respectively 3-2, 3-1 then Al Carlisle lost to Austen Brown 0-3.
Court three; Dawes won over Stonhams 13-8, Chris McQuie and Jason Mallon had big wins against Cam Toole and Dale 3-2, then Weivan Huang played top drives in a fourth set defeat of Isaac Barnard 15-13.
Next week's draw: both nights Team 3 plays 5, 1 plays 4, 2 plays 6.
