Battle of Bilsborough brothers in Forbes squash competition

Court one: Pipers defeated Millers 23-12, Darryn struck again, defeating Lockie 3-1 in a match with every possible shot from every possible angle. I don't know how they do it folks. Pete Cowhan beat Cam Toole 3-0 but sub Al Carlisle lost to Ben Barnard 1-3 and Sprinter, Max Ridley clipped Chuds 16-14 in a feast for the eyes five setter.

