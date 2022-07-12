Property is about people for Brendan Allegri

You may have rented, bought or sold a property in Forbes with his help, but how well do you know local realtor Brendon Allegri?
As part of an ongoing series on local people in business in our community, the Forbes Advocate recently caught up with one of Forbes' top real estate agents.
In your own words please describe the business/industry you are in.
I'm in the real estate industry so we deal with property and more so people. What I do is mainly residential, lifestyle and commercial sales. Kim Watts does the rural and bigger, larger holdings in Forbes and Eugowra.
Were you raised in Forbes/what drew you to Forbes?
I am born and in Forbes. I grew up on a orchard farm just on the edge of town with my family. I went to school at St Laurence's Parish School and Red Bend Catholic College.
How long have worked in the industry?
I've been in this role for 10 years and Ray White Real Estate has been here for roughly 11 years.
What inspired you to open your business/join your industry?
I've always been interested in property and economics. I also enjoy dealing with people which is essential. What we do is deal with people and negotiate and market their property. We help people go from A to B (property wise).
What did you do before you started your business/in your industry?
I worked in finance for a short time and at the local club as well. I did a course after hours and secured a job with Ray White.
What advice do you have for other locals?
Definitely invest in property. It is one of the strongest performing investments. Bricks and mortar, something you can grab a hold of.
It is something that everyone will always need so it is going to be a strong investment.
Forbes is going ahead. It's a great place for a stress less lifestyle. People are moving out here and our prices are still affordable.
Do you have any future plans for your business/industry?
To continue on and grow our skills.
As a company we have just expanded into West Wyalong so our staff are growing which secures what we are doing in the Central West as a group.
We have branched out into the rural property market a lot more over the last five years.
Who is your biggest supporter?
Definitely my wife Jayde and my son. I couldn't do it without those guys.
Do you have any thoughts on what could help local businesses/industries?
I think it's all moving along very nicely.
There's a lot of commercial opportunities opening up which is attracting more businesses to town and residential, affordable land releases.
Hopefully we have another good year in the rural sector.
It's not a quick, overnight thing but more businesses are coming as Forbes becomes bigger on the map.
Mainly, if we all support each other and local businesses we will continue to grow as a community
What are your hobbies, interests, sports etc?
I play squash on a weekly basis and spend as much time as I can with my family.
I've got a young family so that keeps me pretty well tied up in my spare time.
Other than that squash is a pretty good social activity and good exercise as well.
