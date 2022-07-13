Eugowra News with Judy Smith

Sun 17th - Di Agustin, Mon 18th - Helen Turner, Tues 19th - Anne South, Wed 20th - Amanda Mongan/Marianne Skeers, Thurs 21st - Alicia D'Ombrain, Fri 22nd - Verna Riley, Sat 23rd - Irene Sharp.
Eugowra Promotion and Progress Assoc. (EPPA) were the organisers of the Community Day which was held at the Eugowra Showground and Pavilion last Sunday.
It was pleasing to see so many groups and organisations with their representatives at a display table, including information on their group.
The CWA representatives were there, Pre School, Self-Care Units, Men's Shed, Reliance Bank/RTC, VIEW Club, Golden Eagles, Public School, Eugowra Museum, Harness Racing/Canola Cup, Murals, Kim Story, Show Society, St Joseph's School, Eugowra Knitters, Craft on the Creek, Eugowra Pony Club and Woodfired.
Eugowra emergency vehicles were proudly displayed outside the Pavilion.
Constable Tim Rogers with his Police vehicle, Alison Gransden with the local Ambulance, the new Fire Brigade truck with Bill Turner, Laurence Perry and Mick Riley, Greg Agustin and John Anthes with the SES Rescue vehicle along with the flood rescue boat.
Thanks to Tim and Tim and Tony who looked after the BBQ. All the kids had a marvellous time on the jumping castle, which always proves popular.
Organisers were very pleased with participation on the day. Thanks to everyone involved. Most groups look to have picked up a volunteer or two which is what the day was all about.
Hopefully all the newcomers to town would have met people they didn't know before, and also the groups who will welcome them.
In mid-June the Eugowra Show Society held a very successful meeting and dinner for the Committee and Show Stewards to discuss planning for the 2022 Eugowra Show to be held on Friday and Saturday, September 16 and 17.
Having not held a show for the past two years it was very encouraging to have over 20 in attendance at this meeting and having input into ideas for entertainment and updating the Schedule, we feel we are in a good position to bring together a great Show this year.
We encourage anyone who is interested in making entries that it is never too early to start taking photos or choosing something that you have already taken and having it printed.
Get busy in the field of art and choose a medium that you prefer and see where your talent leads.
We are always keen to encourage sewing, knitting and craft, all activities that can be undertaken while we endure the miserable winter weather. As some of our older community members are no longer able to contribute we are looking for new entrants to make for an interesting display on the day.
If handicrafts aren't your thing now could be a good time to pot up some succulents and cacti and have them looking good for a display. Now would be the time to also plant annuals to have cut flowers by September.
This weather is also good for making a Fruit Cake and having it ready to exhibit, have the house filled with that beautiful aroma on a cold day.
We are looking forward to participation by local schools in the cattle, paraders and junior judging competitions. It is always interesting to watch and see the students compete and learn great skills while doing so. We also have a poultry pavilion if you prefer to show something a little smaller.
Horse events will be well catered for over a two day show and we are always keen to see this well attended event take place and this is another area where younger participates shine.
This year we will be holding the Young Rural Women of the Year judging on the evening of Friday, September 16 in conjunction with our first Rural Ambassador Competition.
As Eugowra is a small community we encourage entrants from outside the Eugowra Postcode to enter.
If anyone is interested in finding out further information, wishes to see something from the Schedule before it is offered in printed form please email secretary@eugowrashow.com.au and Janet Moxey will be only too happy to answer any questions you may have.
Janet Moxey, Eugowra Show Society - Secretary
