Forbes Advocate

Forbes restraint checks secure child safety

Updated July 11 2022 - 4:10am, first published 4:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The recent free child restraint checking event, a service provided by Forbes Shire Council, discovered that 71% of the child restraints checked were incorrectly fitted.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.