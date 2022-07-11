Forbes Advocate

Successful heavy vehicle forum held over breakfast in Forbes

Updated July 11 2022 - 4:41am, first published 4:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Successful heavy vehicle forum held over breakfast in Forbes

Heavy vehicle safety was in the spotlight recently at a breakfast forum hosted by Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.