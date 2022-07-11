Cold conditions hamper golfers

How good was it to see a numbers improvement in the field last Thursday for the 'twin towns' veterans golf competition with 35 players braving the damp conditions of the Forbes course.
Add to this was the late notice that the 4th hole had to be withdrawn from play due to the surge in height of the lagoon which graces the par four fourth hole. To counter this all players were awarded two points without play.
Interesting to note that 17 players, or half the field, scored in the 20s while only two players played to their handicaps. This included winner Niel Duncan from the host club with an excellent 39 points from the ever consistent Parkes member Ian Hendry on 36 points.
Advertisement
Popular Forbes member Rodney Besgrove took home the 'burner' ball with the encouragement award while A grade nearest the pin winner were Canberra visitor Stuart Hayes on the 9th and Alf Davies (Forbes) on the 18th. No B grade player registered a tee shot to either hole.
In the 'twin towns' shield (best six scores from each club) Forbes were easy winners 208 points to Parkes' 186.
Ball sweep winners to 30 points. From Parkes, John Fowler, Robert Lea, John Dwyer, Nym Dziuba. From Forbes, Barry Parker, Kim Herbert, Allan Rees, Peter Cowhan, Scott Kirkman, Ken Sanderson, Alex McKinnon, Ross Williams, Ted Morgan, Alf Davies, Andrew Norton-Knight while Kiama visitor Peter Shannon also collected a ball in the sweep.
'Twin towns' veterans play in Parkes today, noms from 9.30am with play to commence immediately after. Today week Lachlan Valley Association clubs will gather in Forbes for the monthly 18 hole competition.
The talented 'leftie' Barry Parker was the toast of Tuesday social 12 hole players last week winning with 27 points on a cold and frost morning which only saw 10 players braving the conditions. Niel Duncan brushed up his game for the 'twin towns' the following Thursday with 24 points to be next best.
All golfers are invited to play the Tuesday 12 holes, simply be at the Pro Shop from 9am and your guaranteed a game.
The competitor performance at any outdoor sport is affected by the weather. The Forbes golfers have shown an ability to handle a variety of conditions, with some conditions affecting players more than other conditions. This week the cold certainly hampered the scoring ability, but nothing dampened the enthusiasm.
The Men's event on Saturday was an 18-hole Stroke, sponsored by B&M Tooth. The enthusiastic field of 67 starters were keen to score well, but unfortunately a biting wind made the hands shake and stiffened up the swing. A score of around par was deemed a good effort under this scenario.
In Div-1 there was a real tussle to grab the honours with four players finishing on 71 nett. The winner was decided by count back, which saw Jack Dobell get the big 'W'.
Jack came home with a very tidy 40 scratch, which undoubtedly helped him to the top spot after an adjustment for handicap. His worst hole on the front-9 was a '6' on the 7th hole, while a string of pars on the back-9 helped his good score.
Runner-up was Michael Brindle. As we would expect he was very tidy, scoring 36-38 but his handicap brought him undone after an unfortunate bogey on the last hole.
The others in the mix were Max Medlyn and Alec Edwards, both from Parkes. But 6's on the back-9 did not help their cause any.
The Div-2 place-getters were more cut and dried. The winner was Allan Rees with his nett 70. His play was even throughout, scoring 46-46 and only one '7' on his card.
Runner-up was Henry Nash with a nett 72. He was a bit untidy on the front-9, scoring an '8' on the 6th hole, but otherwise matched Allan for the rest of his round. Those two had a two shot lead on the remainder of the field.
The NTP's went to - 9th : Dave Bernardi; 18th : Barry Parker. This was the second consecutive week that Barry had taken the 18th honours, but the first time he converted for a '2'. The cold conditions led to there being only four 2's all day. These included two on the 1st , one in each Division. Jordan Brett did well to sink an awkward putt, while Max Haley scored his in calm expectation.
The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Kyle Sharpe with a shot to 3.2 metres. Although he did not manage to convert for a '2', he was well pleased to earn some loot. This was his first game for many weeks, and while his score was not overly exciting the Super-Pin warmed him up.
Advertisement
The ball sweep was surprisingly tight, going to 76 nett on count back: 71 - M Medlyn, A Edwards; 72 - T Toohey, Alf Davies; 73 - H Callaghan, A Demidjuk; 74 - P Cowhan, K Sanderson, N Ryan; 75 - A Dukes, B Tooth, T Morgan, A Alley; 76 - P Dawson, J Betland, P Pymont, P Kay, B Parker.
The visitors included Stuart Hayes (Murrumbidgee) who thought he was escaping the chill of Canberra, Jarrod Hall (Trundle), and a group from Parkes which included Max Medlyn, Alec Edwards and Matt Littlewood. Of all the visitors both Max and Alec were rewarded.
Keeping warm was the order of the day. The occasional break of sunshine only benefitted a few, with the field split into two distinct playing groups - the early surge and the later surge. Someone selling those packets of hand warmers you keep in your pockets would have done well. And possibly the walkers had an advantage because they moved vigorously while the cart riders sat comatose.
The Pro Shop battle could develop into a long-term battle. Head Pro Adam took the scratch honours with his 69, the best scratch score of the day, but Michael Brindle took the handicap honours thanks to his generous handicap of '3'. A little bit of practice be each of them, and then some competition by our better A-graders and we may see some eye-catching scores.
Adam was quite pleased with his score. He was 3-under after six holes, turning on 34. His back-9 was quite boring - eight 4's and one '3'. Unfortunately while his '3' was a birdie he did bogey the last hole, claiming a wind gust blew him off balance during his putting.
A few players took this day to return to golf after having missed quite a deal of weeks. Almost all of them wondered why they did not wait for a better day, but then they were more than pleased to be out in the fresh air.
Advertisement
The cold conditions would have contributed to some high scores, but definitely was not as bad as playing in the wet. The 4th hole presented a challenge with a wide expanse of water, but there are other stories to tell. In Div-2 there were a number of 9's on the cards, but surprisingly quite a few gathered in the non-obvious places.
Yes the 7th did feature, and we could understand a high score on the 2nd , but a '9' scored by Jake LeBrocque on the 13th deserves an explanation. And what of the 'Bo Derek' scored by Frank Hanns on the 15th ? I forecast a combination of trees, water, bad chips and an errant putter.
The Div-1 players did not go unscathed. There was a scattering of 8's and 9's on the cards, but the standout achievements were a 'Bo Derek' by Jake Shaw on the 7th, and a calamitous '11' by Laurie O'Connor on the 13th . That hole deserves some investigation.
Some players had more than the cold to contend with. Greg Webb struggled with his eye-sight, maintaining that was the reason for so many missed putts. And Tony Cogswell had wrist and shoulder issues. He was definitely looking for some robotic assistance through the day. But oh, what a joy to be out there.
There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday due to the low numbers, although three players ventured out to test their mettle. Strangely, they all had the same stableford score.
Here is the news:
Advertisement
The LVDGA holds a number of events across the year, promoting golf at the different courses around District. One such event is the Mixed 4B Championship, scheduled to be played at Condobolin on Sun 17 July. Unfortunately, as at Sunday night no entries had been received and the event is likely to be cancelled. Non-participation in these events, for whatever reason, places their future in doubt.
Members are reminded that their Annual Membership Fees are now overdue. While it takes a bit to get the membership records up to date, having no proof of payment means that you will not be able to enjoy 'members rates' in the comps or be eligible for any prizes.
It is crystal ball time:
Sat 16 July is an 18-hole 2-P Ambrose Medley, sponsored by Brine Cure. Sun 15 May has a Stableford Medley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.