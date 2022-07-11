Cold conditions hamper golfers

The NTP's went to - 9th : Dave Bernardi; 18th : Barry Parker. This was the second consecutive week that Barry had taken the 18th honours, but the first time he converted for a '2'. The cold conditions led to there being only four 2's all day. These included two on the 1st , one in each Division. Jordan Brett did well to sink an awkward putt, while Max Haley scored his in calm expectation.