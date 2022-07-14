Forbes Sporting Shooters prepare for Tim Lynch Memorial Shoot

S.S.A.A. members should check the Facebook page for shoot details for dates and times
Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot held on Wednesday July 6.
The weather was warm with a light breeze from the east north east at 15kph and a temperature of 19 degrees. There were six members in attendance at this shoot.
The shooters in attendance were; Wayne Facey, John Dean, Paul Baker, John Gorman (Grenfell), Countney Gorman (Grenfell) and Anthony Bratton.
The range officer was; Anthony Bratton.
Scorers were; Wayne Facey and John Dean.
This shoot was a 25m Fly target shoot with a maximum score of 200 points, a 50m .22 target shoot with a maximum score of 250 points, a 75m Mosquito target shoot with a maximum score of 120 points, a 100metre Bear target shoot with a maximum score of 120 points.
The results of the 25metre Fly target shoot were; John Dean, 200/200; Wayne Facey, 200/200; Paul Baker 200/200; John Gorman,199/200 and Countney Gorman,193/200.
The results of the 50metre .22 target shoot were; Wayne Facey, 241/250; John Dean, 237/250; Paul Baker, 237/250; Countney Gorman, 234/200 and John Gorman, 228/250.
The results of the 75metre Mosquito target shoot were; John Dean, 111/120; Countney Gorman, 109/120; Paul Baker, 106/120; John Gorman, 106/120 and Wayne Facey, 98/120.
The results of the 100metre Bear target shoot were; Wayne Facey, 109/120; John Dean, 108/120; Paul Baker, 108/120; John Gorman, 107/120 and Countney Gorman, 105/120.
Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters sporting clay's shoot held on Sunday July 10 which was a 100 target Field shoot.
The 13 members who attended this shoot came from Forbes, Grenfell and Ulladulla.
The results of the 100 target field shoot were; Matt Dent, 18-22-19-20 total 79; Adrian Hodgrs, 18-17-15-17 total 67; Gary Spry (Ulladulla), 15-17-16-16 total 64; Anthony Bratton, 14-18-15-15 total 62; Phil Cleal, 18-16-12-112 total 57; Ben Smith, 16-14-11-13 total 54; Norm Brook, 15-15-12-11 total 53; David Coleman, 10-16-12-10 total 48; David Morrison, 14-9-9-6 total 38; Nick Parslow, 16-14-8 total 38; Garry Parslow, 9-4-7 total 20; John Gorman (Grenfell) 13-7 total 20, and Doug Davis did not shoot.
The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clay's will be their two day shoot on Saturday August 13 and Sunday August 14.
On Saturday a 75 target five stand shoot will be held starting at 1pm, on Sunday a 100 target field shoot will be held for the Tim Lynch Memorial Shield starting at 10am.
This will take place at the Bedgerabong Road range. If wet a five stand shoot will take place on Sunday.
For all information on clay target shooting contact Norm Brook on 0458664541, Tony Bratton on 68523349, Ben Smith on 0427524151, Doug Davis on 68523249 or Phil Picker on 68516494.
Any person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey on 0414524059, Norm Brook or Tony Bratton to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course which is a requirement.
The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or.17HMR) will be held this Sunday July 17 starting at 10am.
The centre-fire shoot will take place at 2pm on Sunday after the rimfire shoot.
The next Wednesday shoot will be on July 20 starting at 2pm.
This will take place at the Bedgerabong Road range. To get there, head down Bedgerabong Road and turn onto Dr. Young Drive.
All target shooters are welcome to attend these shoots.
Any person wishing try rifle or shotgun shooting can attend any of these shoots to take part after filling out a P650 form at the club.
Junior shooters must be 12 years or over.
For all information on .22 calibre rimfire shooting contact Wayne Facey, Norm Brook, Ben Smith or David Coleman on 0427401263 (After work).
Members are reminded that Local Range rules apply to all Forbes S.S.A.A. ranges.
