Forbes Advocate

Forbes Sporting Shooters prepare for Tim Lynch Memorial Shoot

By Tony Bratton
July 14 2022 - 1:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six members were competing at Wednesday's sporting shooters .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot. Photo from Forbes S.S.A.A Facebook page.

S.S.A.A. members should check the Facebook page for shoot details for dates and times

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.