FRESH FACE: Passionate chartered accountant, Melanie Dunn, has recently joined the talented team at MBC Group Services and is looking forward to working with local businesses. Photo: Robyn Wilkinson

A fresh face has joined accounting firm MBC Group Services (MBC) with chartered accountant, Melanie Dunn, returning to work to head up MBC's continued business development.

Originally Orange based, MBC expanded the business last year to Forbes to meet the growing local demand for financial services in the farming and agribusiness sector. Melanie has a Business Degree in HR/Accounting from Wagga's Charles Sturt University, along with over 15 years' experience working in business and the accounting industry.

As a previous business owner, Mel said she understands the time pressures and financial management issues that come with operating a business. "I am passionate about helping business operators find and set up the best available technology and reporting systems and engage the right level of financial advice, so that they are able to drive their business forward.

"During my career I have had extensive experience with small business clients, particularly in the agriculture and manufacturing industries," she said. "I enjoy talking to clients about where their business is and where they want it to be, and I find helping clients take action to reach their business and personal goals is the most rewarding experience for me."

MBC is a full-service accounting and finance firm, with strengths in the agricultural sector and growing regional businesses.



MBC offers stand-alone bookkeeping services, tax and accounting, finance broking, business planning and financial advisory and is striving to build a legacy of changing the way regional NSW experiences financial services.

Melanie said she was looking forward to working in the local business community again and bringing MBC's expertise and learnings to the Forbes region. "I want to be able to continue to help grow the vibrancy and success of our local businesses and primary producers," she said.