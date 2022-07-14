Lions Club elects a new committee

The Forbes and District Lions Club have elected a new committee for the year ahead at a changeover dinner on July 9.
Taking on positions on the board for the 2022-23 board are:
Advertisement
Lions President Peter Bright said like most clubs they are finding difficulty in getting people to fill executive positions.
"At this stage it's very, very difficult," he said.
Looking forward to the next year and beyond, Mr Bright said a big issue is encouraging more people to join.
Following two years of COVID-19 impacting events and everyday life, the Forbes and District Lions Club have around 20 members, down from a recent high of 32 members.
Mr Bright said a big issue is that their club is rather young, in terms of average age of members and the majority of their members still work.
Mr Bright said if people who have time, especially during the day, or are looking for something really rewarding to do to get in touch with the Lions.
Over the last two years, the Lions still managed to complete some projects and support some of their causes, but Mr Bright said they want to grow to what they were pre-COVID.
"What I'd like to see is now blossom back to what we were pre-COVID and get involved in the community, doing the good things in Forbes we have since we first formed in 2008," he said.
You can get in touch with the Lions Club via their Facebook page, calling Peter on 0419463803, or emailing lionsclubs@hotmail.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.