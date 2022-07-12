Forbes Advocate

Full house for mixed pairs bowls tournament

Updated July 12 2022 - 10:49pm, first published 10:48pm
On Wednesday the 7th we had 14 bowlers for social bowls winners of the day were the team of Glenys Ryan and Annette Tisdell.

Local News

