Full house for mixed pairs bowls tournament

On Wednesday the 7th we had 14 bowlers for social bowls winners of the day were the team of Glenys Ryan and Annette Tisdell.
On the 9th and 10th Forbes held its annual mixed pairs tournament run by two of our ladies Annette and Mell the tournament had 42 teams (a full house) from all different towns near and far like all tournaments there were a few hiccups along the way but the ladies found a way to sort them out this tournament was a big success.
Annette and Mell would like to say a big thanks to the following Don Craft and Lorie Crouch for doing the greens, Sandra and Ann for doing the board, the ladies that helped with morning tea and lunch/ raffles on Saturday the men who cooked the BBQ the bar staff Bronte and Mac for selling raffle tickets all day Sunday and Annette's grandkids for helping put away the mats and jacks at the end of the day.
And not to mention a big thanks to all the bowlers that played in the tournament.
All this help was very much appreciated and without you all it wouldn't of been as successful, so again thank you all very much.
Placings for the weekend were as follows:
1st place was Di Wilson and Matt Hopper.
2nd place was Prue and Jeff Harrington.
3rd place Leisa Burton and Graham Rutherford. Both have played for Forbes at one point.
4th place Beth and Keith Fisher.
Round winners were:
Rround 1 - Sue and Lance Gualt.
Round 2 - A local side who were called in at last minute Jan Waugh and John Kennedy.
Round 3 - Joanne and Brad Cornwell.
Round 4 - Marilyn and Darren Seton.
Round 5 - Pam Nicholls and Dan Seton.
Congratulations to all and we hope to see everyone back next year.
