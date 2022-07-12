Bleak conditions in Forbes for croquet

Only 18 turned up on a very bleak day for Aussie Croquet on Saturday, may be the starting of school holidays had a say in it.
There was only 2 that managed 3 games, Colleen Liebich and Geoff Coles.
Big winners
14-8 Colleen Liebich and John Allegri, Marie Spry. 14-9 Kevin Rubie and Bruce Field. 14-10 Colleen Liebich and John Allegri, Noel Jolliffe and Kevin Rubie.
Close games
Cheryle Toohey and Elvy Quirk 14 John Allegri and Jeff Liebich 13. Geoff Coles 14 Marie Spry 13. Elvy Quirk and Geoff Coles 14 Cheryle Toohey and Kevin Rubie 12. Neville Spry 14 Ray Burridge 12. Bruce Field and Noel Jolliffe 14 Marie Spry and John Browne 12. Geoff Coles 14 John Browne and John Cole 12. Sandy Hepburn and John Cole 14 Neville Spry and Joan Littlejohn 11. Colleen Liebich and Ray Burridge 14 John nBrowne and Bruce Field 11. Robin Pols and Jeff Liebich 14 John Job and John Allegri 11. Cheryle Toohey and Neville Spry 14 Noel Jolliffe and Jeff Liebich 11.
We had 27 players on a overcast morning for Golf Croquet on Tuesday.
There was 3 players that managed 3 games, Dorelle Scott, Kevin Rubie and Mal Smith.
Big winners
10-3 Dorelle and Bill Scott, John Browne, Dorelle Scott and John Cole.
Close games
Allan Jones and Bruce Field 7 John Allegri and Iren Ford 6. Carolyn Neilsen and Sally Perry 7 Ray Burridge and Fay Picker 6. May Jones and John Cole 7 Elvy Quirk and Carolyn Neilsen 6. Rex Toole and Noel Jolliffe 7 Sherly Chamberlin and John Browne 6. Dorelle Scott and Sandy Hepburn 7 Bruce Field and Lyal Strudwick 6. Geoff Coles and Mal Smith 7 Elvy Quirk and Carolyn Neilsen 6. Marie Spry and Allan Jones 7 Fay Picker and John Cole 6. Kevin Rubie and Neil Gilmour 8 John Cole and Marie Spry 5. Ray Burridge and Lyal Strudwick 8 Marie Spry and Bruce Field 5. Bill Scott 8 Neville Spry and Fay Picker 5. Iren Ford and John Browne 8 Rex Toole and Neville Spry 5. Ray Burridge and Joan Littlejohn 8 Geoff Coles and Sherly Chamberlin 5. Mal Smith 8 John Allegri and John Job 5. Neville Spry and Mal Smith 8 Elvy Quirk and Noel Jolliffe 5. Joan Littlejohn and Sally Perry 9 John Allegri and Sandy Hepburn 4. Iren Ford and Kevin Rubie 9 John Job and May Jones 4. Elvy Quirk and Carolyn Neilsen 9 Neil Gilmour and May Jones 4. Kevin Rubie and Noel Jolliffe 9 Bill Scott and Sally Perry 4.
That's it till next week
