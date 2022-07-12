Forbes riders excel at State Showjumping

Four Forbes Pony Club riders travelled to Warialda last weekend for the Pony Club NSW State Showjumping Championships. Under the care of Team Manager Nicky Rusten, who did a great job keeping the team in order - and competing against riders from all over NSW and even a Queensland contingent, riders Freya Hooper, Tess Worland, Jemma Hodder and Jake Tomlinson joined rider Jorja Rusten from Trundle to make up the Zone 11 Pony Club Team.
With all four Forbes riders entering the championships for the first time, instructor Laurie Norris said that the experience was a great one for the team."Competing at State is a wonderful experience for our members" Mr Norris said, "and each of the riders had success and learnt a few lessons as well.
"This will only help their riding into their next competition".
Advertisement
Forbes Pony Club president Gary Tomlinson celebrated the success of the Club's riders.
"I am so pleased to report that Tess Worland ran 3rd in under 15 B Grade, Freya Hooper 3rd in Under 17 C Grade, Jake Tomlinson 4th in under 15 A Grade and Jemma Hodder - in a very large class of riders- 12th in under 15 C Grade.
"We are so very proud of their efforts and their sportsmanship in cheering on each other and the success of other riders. All of the horses stood up well to the competition too, jumping up to seven rounds over the course of the weekend".
Forbes Pony Club is always on the lookout for new members Contact the club secretary on forbesponyclub@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.