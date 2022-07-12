Forbes Advocate

Forbes riders excel at State Showjumping

Four Forbes Pony Club riders travelled to Warialda last weekend for the Pony Club NSW State Showjumping Championships. Under the care of Team Manager Nicky Rusten, who did a great job keeping the team in order - and competing against riders from all over NSW and even a Queensland contingent, riders Freya Hooper, Tess Worland, Jemma Hodder and Jake Tomlinson joined rider Jorja Rusten from Trundle to make up the Zone 11 Pony Club Team.

