Landcare conference to be held in August

Hi Landcarer's
The National Landcare Conference will take place from Tuesday 23 to Thursday 25 August, at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour, Sydney.
Advertisement
Last year's conference was held online. If nothing else, covid has brought another level of technology for delivery of events. It was still a brilliant event, and we were fortunate to have some fabulous speakers.
This year a virtual offer is still available, so you can interact from home.
This year's event will again be hosted by Landcare champion and ABC TV presenter Costa Georgiadis, and the National Landcare Conference will bring landcarer's together in person for the first time since 2018.
The comprehensive program includes seven field trips showcasing the diversity of Landcare in the Greater Sydney region, plus hear from over 100 speakers on the topics of environment and climate action, cultural land management, sustainable agriculture, emerging environmental markets, and much more! You may also like to attend the 2022 National Landcare Awards Gala Dinner.
The 2022 National Landcare Conference and 2022 National Landcare Awards will be live streamed and recorded, with speaker videos made available after the conference.
You can register to attend the events IN SYDNEY or you can register as a VIRTUAL delegate and participate online for free.
For more information and to register, go to https://nationallandcareconference.org.au/
Don't forget that the next two National Parks Association walks are coming up in Goobang National Park.
The first is the Bumberry Ridge Trail on Saturday, 16 July. Walkers are to meet at carpark at the start of the trail on the south side of Henry Parkes Way (Parkes-Orange Road) about 23kms east of Parkes at 9.30am. This is a 6km medium-hard on and off-track walk with steep climbs.
On Tuesday, 26 July walkers will cover the Spring Creek Firetrail off Baldry-Peak Hill Road.
Meet at Bushman's Dam (corner Newell Hwy and Thomas Street Parkes) at 9.00am. This is an easy 5km walk with some off track.
Leaders for both walks are Liz and Graeme MacRaild.
Please contact them on 0455 915 989 the evening before the walk.
New walkers are always welcome! Bring along enough food and water for the entire day as well as suitable clothing, footwear, hat and sunscreen. A pair of good binoculars and a fold up chair for the post-walk cuppa is recommended.
For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.