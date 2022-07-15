Forbes' NSW Service branch trials quiet hour

You may have noticed that the Forbes branch of Service NSW has been a little quieter over the last couple of weeks.
This is due to the centre, along with several others around the state trialling a quiet hour starting at the end of June.
Service NSW would pilot Quiet Hour for three months at eight Service Centres across NSW including Forbes, Auburn, Dubbo, Edmondson Park, Engadine, Erina, Lithgow and Queanbeyan.
Service Centre, Forbes' Caitlin Dean said they started their quiet hour trial on June 20, with Tuesday and Thursday hosting a quiet hour.
The Forbes office of Service NSW will have their quiet hour from 9am to 10am on Tuesday and from 10am to 11am on Thursday.
Ms Dean said they decided to implement their quiet hour in the morning of Tuesday and Thursday as they believed it worked better for everyone.
She said they did speak with external stakeholders like Woolworths and Coles to see what feedback they had received about the implementation of quiet hours in those stores.
As part of their quiet hour Service NSW are asking people to speak in a softer voice and turn their phones on to silent.
The changes include the volume of music and customer ticket announcements being turned down, which Ms Dean said is a little easier for the Forbes office as it is a bit smaller and more personal than other centres.
So far, they haven't seen a major uptick in people coming in during the quiet hours with that purpose in mind, but it is all about getting that message out to people, Ms Dean said.
She said that places like Coles and Woolworths had paved the way when it came to introducing the quiet hour program and shown it to be a good way to make their customers feel welcomed when they come into the centre.
The quiet hour is not just aimed at people with people sensory processing issues, Ms Dean said, but is also for people who prefer quieter environments too.
