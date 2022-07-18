Forbes' Sally Clayton a top finalist

Forbes' Sally Clayton has been named one of the top parts technicians in the country as she became a finalist in the John Deere Australian Australian Technician Awards.
The Hutcheon and Pearce employee was named a finalists in the John Deere Australian Parts Technician category of the awards and is joined by Caitlin Williams, RDO Equipment, Gympie; Dillon James, AFGRI Equipment, Narrogin; and, Sarah Lewis, Brandt, Terang.
"Parts technicians play an integral role in ensuring the agriculture, forestry and construction industries have a rapid flow of parts and equipment to their machines," John Deere Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, Luke Chandler said.
"Technicians working in the parts department have an intimate knowledge of machinery and are often a farmer or operator's first port of call when seeking new parts."
The John Deere Technician Awards were established in 2021 to recognise the hard work and expertise technicians provide to farmers across Australia and New Zealand, and their drive to support operators and businesses to be their most efficient, productive and profitable.
In total, more than 100 nominations from across Australia and New Zealand were received for this year's award program, with finalists competing in six different categories, including Agriculture Service Technician of the Year, Construction & Forestry Service Technician of the Year, Turf Service Technician of the Year, Service Apprentice of the Year, Parts Technician of the Year and Parts Apprentice of the Year.
The award winners will be announced at a special gala event on August 5 in Brisbane.
