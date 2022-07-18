Forbes Advocate

Forbes' Sally Clayton a top finallist

Updated July 18 2022 - 1:51am, first published 12:30am
Sally Clayton is one of four finalists in the John Deere Australian Australian Technician Awards. Photo supplied.

Forbes' Sally Clayton has been named one of the top parts technicians in the country as she became a finalist in the John Deere Australian Australian Technician Awards.

