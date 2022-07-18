Forbes Advocate

Forbes' Sally Clayton top of her trade as finalist in John Deere Australia awards

Updated July 26 2022 - 2:26am, first published July 18 2022 - 12:30am
Sally Clayton is one of four finalists in the John Deere Australian Australian Technician Awards. Photo supplied.

Forbes' Sally Clayton has been named one of the top parts technicians in the country as a finalist in the John Deere Australian Technician Awards.

