Team Willding wins Forbes 2022 men's bowls major fours

Major Fours
The final of the Club Major Fours has this year gone to team Willding. The lead was John Cutler, second Denis Byrnes, third was Russell Hodge, with Lindsay Willding as skipper.
Advertisement
The match was even for the first dozen ends but Lindsay's team ended up winning by 28:14 over some strong opposition in Cliff Nelson, Sid Morris, Robert Dukes and Bert Bayley.
Wednesday bowls
Last Wednesday sorted the cold frogs out. Only the frost hardy players turned up for the usual friendly game of bowls.
On rink three there was Jimmy Maloy leading for Kerry Dunstan and after a slow start they warmed up to take the match by 23:22 against Ray Dunstan and Peter Mackay. Jim and Kerry also won the prize for the winning rink.
In the game on rink 4 we had Noel Jolliffe lead beautifully for his skip Geoff Coles. They put the hammer down from the start and won the match by 24:9 against Dave Williams and Paul Doust.
Well done to all players for turning up. Hopefully we have better conditions and more players next Wednesday, names in by 9.30 and play at 10am for a couple of enjoyable hours.
Thursday bowls
The Thursday bowlers played five strong games. On rink eight Pater Mackay lead for Allan Phillips with a closely won game by 18:14 over Bezzy and Glen Kearney.
Next came Peter Hocking leading well for Scoota Andrews taking their game by 31:25 against Paul Doust and Laurie Crouch.
Some serious play took place on rink ten where John Cutler and his skip Lindsay Willding won by 28:10 against two of the keenest players in the club, Denis Byrnes and Christian West.
The game on rink eleven saw Wayne Burton lead for Paul Baker with a final result of 26:21 against Peter Greenhalgh and Lyall Strudwick. It was a much closer game than the final results indicate.
Then on rink twelve six guys were thrown together for a game of triples.
Nobody would have picked the final score which showed Bruce Jones, Alan Hilder and Darryl Griffith finishing in front by 16:15 against some strong opposition in Shane Boza Bolam, Ivan Hodges and Tony Bratton.
Well done to all players. It's on again every Thursday, names in by 12 noon and play at 1pm.
Sunday Bowls
Three games were played on Sunday morning. Geoff Coles, Peter Greenhalgh and T. Maloy won by 17:7 against P Bedzy, R Pilmore and Allan Phillips.
In a pairs match Michael Coles and John Kennedy defeated J Clouten and Viv Russell by 18:14. Then finally S Ward and Alan Smith had a 20:9 win against Nate Adams and Ron Thurlow.
Advertisement
Pennants
We are lucky to have a side in each of divisions two and four this year after some late wrangling by the top bowlers in town.
Division two have five home games and five away.
They start with a home game against Orange Ex Services on Saturday 6th August at 1pm. The division two have some other strong opposition in Macquarie, Mudgee, West Dubbo and Parkes B & Sc.
The division four side start with a home game against Grenfell on Sunday 7th August at 11am. Division four have three home games and three away.
The opposition lined up against our division four includes Condobolin, and Caragabal. But don't take them lightly they are all good bowlers.
Advertisement
The selectors have the sides posted on the notice board. Remember if you are unavailable for any game keep in touch with your skip or the selectors Lindsay Willding, Scott Andrews and Bruce Williams.
Pennant Practice this Saturday at 1pm for both divisions. May all our players have good line, length and luck.
All bowlers please remember to pay your bowling subs, they are due now.
The Bowls Show on TV
The bowls show is back. Tune in on Sundays from 2.00pm on 7TWO.
Ben Hall Open Gender Pairs
Advertisement
It's on again soon. October Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd, so chase up some good players for this prestigious event.
The first 42 teams will be accepted and in the running to share the $4,000 prize money.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.