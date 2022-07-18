Gundamain, Chunky Pies take out netball Autumn comp honours

The Forbes Netball Autumn competitions for both mixed and ladies teams recently played the finals in both competitions.
Mixed competition
Advertisement
The Mixed competition final was played between Minor Premiers Gundamain and Late Or Never, with Gundamain taking a strong lead in the first quarter, leading 15-8, and at the half time break leading 33-11.
Gundamain was lead by Dan Sweeney, who showed his strength all through the court, and Shannon Nash controlling the play.
Late Or Never kept trying throughout, with Molly Fuge and Bailey Cain leading the way for their team.
The game was closely contested throughout, with Late Or Never always trying and playing good netball.
Gundamain continued to win the goal count, with Alice Lind for Gundamain playing strong netball.
The final score was a win to Gundamain 54-20.
Congratulations to all players for a great game of netball.
Best and Fairest player for the Mixed Competition was awarded to Emily Gartner from Table Tennis.
Ladies competition
The Ladies competition Final was played between Minor Premiers Swish Swish and Chunky Pies.
The first quarter of the final was closely contested, with Chunky Pies taking a short lead 13-7 over their younger opposition, but by half time had increased the lead by 23-9.
Brianna Duncan for Chunky Pies lead the way for her team, with Rebecca Roach also scoring accurate goals.
Georgia Cole and Lily Boyd for Swish Swish played strong netball for their team in various positions.
Chunky Pies continued to increase their lead, with Meg Staples and Carmen Stephens playing strong netball.
Three quarter time saw a lead to Chunky Pies by 32-11, with Swish Swish Eb Colvin and Issi Brown continuing to try to pull the lead back for their team.
The final score was a win to Chunky Pies 40-18.
Congratulations to all the players for displaying great sportsmanship throughout the full game.
Advertisement
Best and Fairest player for the Ladies competition was awarded to Laura Greenhill from Minties.
Representative presentation: The FNA will be celebrating a very successful winter season with the representative presentations to be held at Club Forbes on Saturday August 6.
The tickets for the night can be bought online with Club Forbes, and the link is on the FNA Facebook page.
All tickets must be bought by Saturday July 30, to give the Club time to organise the meals.
All players, friends and families of all FNA teams are encouraged to attend and celebrate the season.
Teams are Opens, 17U rep, 14 Years rep, 12 years Development and 11 years Development.
Advertisement
A great night of celebrations is planned.
July monthly meeting: The July monthly meeting of the FNA will be held this Thursday July 21 at Club Forbes at 6.30.
All agenda items must reach the Secretary by Wednesday on email secretary.forbesnetball@gmail.com
A full wrap up of the representative season will be discussed at the meeting.
The upcoming Spring Competitions for both mixed and ladies teams will also be on the agenda, as well as the NetSetGo and Junior Gala Day to be planned in the near future for Forbes with the date finalised at the meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.