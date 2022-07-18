CJ Ralph hailed the impact fellow centre Zac Williams has had at Macquarie after Saturday's hugely important Peter McDonald Premiership win over the Forbes Magpies.
With Macquarie trailing the Magpies 16-12 midway through the second-half at Apex Oval, Williams broke the game open out of nowhere when he snatched an intercept on halfway and ran away to score under the posts.
That converted try put the hosts up by two and in the final seven minutes Ralph then showed great determination to stretch out and help the margin grow to six, a lead the hosts held onto in the final stages.
Saturday's win made it four straight victories for the men in blue and moved them up to second in the Group 11 pool.
"He's unbelievable," Ralph said of Williams post-game.
"He's a utility player who can play everywhere. He's big and strong and great in defence and we just saw what he can do in attack."
In what was a fast-paced, physical, and often fiery contest, the Magpies led 10-6 at half-time and were then up 16-6 early in the second half before two hugely decisive moments.
On 50 minutes star Forbes fullback Mitch Andrews was sin-binned for a professional foul and after the Raiders scored through Josh Nixon the lead was cut to 16-12.
Things were evenly-balanced in a real arm wrestle before Williams changed things with his smart intercept and then Ralph wrapped things up and helped the Raiders leapfrog the Magpies into second spot.
"That was the game-changer," Ralph said of Williams' try.
"As soon as he got that intercept and got those points the boys lifted their heads up.
"We said all week if we can get this win we'll be second and that's what we were pushing for.
"We just want to show everyone we're the team to beat. We're still working on some things and we've got a few players out but the boys who have stepped are putting in 100 per cent."
Even more painful than the loss and fall down the ladder for Forbes was two potentially serious injuries.
Inspirational lock Jake Grace suffered a suspected broken hand in the first tackle of the match on Saturday but still produced a brave 80-minute performance in the black and white while Andrews was noticeably struggling with a lower back injury suffered late on after he returned from the sin-bin.
With matches against the in-form Orange Hawks and rivals Parkes to come in the next two weeks, the injuries are a blow to Forbes' hopes of a top-two finish.
"I asked him (Jake) straight away and he said it was broken," Forbes captain Nick Greenhalgh said.
"That's tough, obviously, playing 80 minutes with a broken hand is exceptional.
"I'm not too sure about Mitchy yet. There's a few little niggly things but hopefully he's right because we need both of them on the field to go well."
Greenhalgh said Saturday's loss was one of the more frustrating results of the season for his side and he lamented his players getting caught up in some of the push and shove and heated moments in the second half.
Winger Apolosi Tanoa was involved in most of the fiery moments in the game and became public enemy number one among the Raiders, while errors late on also hurt the Magpies' chances of a comeback.
"That first 40 was a real battle. Both sides stood up in the middle and I thought we gained a little ascendency straight after half-time and we were starting to get on top but there was a bit of a change of momentum and we got into the niggle a bit more," Greenhalgh said.
"That swung things their way and from there they kicked on and we couldn't get it back.
"That (Andrews' sin-binning) was a turning point. We did still have opportunities but we just blew it."
Earlier in the match, Raiders' halfback Jai Merritt opened the scoring on five minutes when he produced a sharp left-foot step and went over under the posts but things were level at 6-all inside 15 minutes when Traie Merritt muscled his way over for Forbes.
Andrews showed his class with a fantastic run just two minutes later and that led to a Zeke Hartwig try and Forbes building a 10-6 lead.
Macquarie was punished for some errors early in the second half when Forbes centre Richard Fui finished off a slick left-to-right move but Andrews' sin-binning for a flop while the Raiders were on the attack changed things.
"Top two is very important. Hopefully we can hang on and then in the finals we'll have that second chance," Ralph said, before also touching on the occasion.
"It's great to get the win for Perry Meredith and his family who come to watch. It means a lot to the club and his family as well."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
